Travis Head ruled out of start of World Cup, says Pat Cummins

The Australian cricket team’s captain, Pat Cummins, has shed light on the injury status of opener Travis Head as the team prepares to take on South Africa in a highly-anticipated encounter set for Thursday, October 12.

Travis Head sustained a left-hand fracture during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa just before the World Cup, and the extent of his injury is yet to be determined. Cummins confirmed that Head is scheduled to undergo a scan to assess the injury’s severity, adding an air of uncertainty to his return date. Nevertheless, the Australian selectors have included Head in the World Cup squad, underlining his crucial role in the team.

“Yeah, no update. I think it’s tomorrow he’s getting a scan and seeing the surgeon to get an update. So hopefully next couple of days,” Cummins said, expressing hope for a positive update on Head’s condition.

In addition to the injury update, Cummins emphasized the intense rivalry between Australia and South Africa, highlighting their frequent clashes and similar team dynamics.

“Yeah, it’s another team that I feel like we play quite a lot against, which creates a bit of rivalry. I also always find with South Africa; we always match up quite similarly. They’ve always got some fast bowlers and some batters that take the game on, maybe a leg spinner. So, it always feels like it’s a clash of two very similar teams. So yeah, no doubt it will be another great game tomorrow,” Cummins added.

Australia’s journey in the World Cup 2023 got off to a rocky start as they faced a six-wicket defeat in their opening match against India on October 8. The Australian batting lineup struggled on a challenging Chennai wicket, managing only 199 runs. Despite a promising start by bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who dismantled the Indian top order, a match-winning 165-run partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul dashed Australia’s hopes of defending their low total.

The Australian squad for the World Cup 2023, captained by Pat Cummins, includes several key players like Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, and a mix of all-rounders and bowlers to bolster their campaign in the tournament.

With Travis Head’s injury situation hanging in the balance, the Australian team faces a crucial challenge against South Africa in their pursuit of World Cup glory. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of Head’s scan and the thrilling showdown between these two cricketing giants.

