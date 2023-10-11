Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rohit Sharma achieves unique record against Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma achieves unique record against Afghanistan

Articles
Advertisement
Rohit Sharma achieves unique record against Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma achieves unique record against Afghanistan

Advertisement
  • Rohit Sharma set a new ODI sixes record: 554 in 473 innings, surpassing Gayle.
  • Achieved during 2023 ICC World Cup with an 88* not out against Afghanistan.
  • Sharma is a feared six-hitter known for power and precision.
Advertisement

Rohit Sharma etched his name in the annals of cricket history on Wednesday, becoming the batter with the highest number of sixes in the game. The Indian skipper achieved this remarkable feat during the ninth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sharma dispatched the Afghan bowlers all around the ground, smashing four maximums to reach his half-century in just 30 balls. He eventually finished on 88 not out, helping India chase down the target of 273 with ease.

The 36-year-old has now totaled an impressive 554 maximums in only 473 innings, surpassing the West Indies’ legendary Chris Gayle, who amassed 553 sixes in 551 innings.

Sharma’s achievement is even more remarkable considering that he has played fewer innings than any other batter in the top 10 list of players with the most sixes in ODIs. He is also the fastest batter to reach 550 sixes in international cricket.

In Test cricket, Sharma has 77 sixes, while in T20I cricket, he has 182 sixes. He is ranked third in the list of players with the most sixes in ODI cricket, behind Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (351 sixes) and Chris Gayle (331 sixes).

Sharma’s record-breaking feat is a testament to his incredible power and timing. He is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world today, and his ability to hit big sixes at will makes him a nightmare for bowlers.

Advertisement

Also Read

PAK vs SL: Indian crowd roars for Pakistan in historic win
PAK vs SL: Indian crowd roars for Pakistan in historic win

Pakistan's stunning ICC World Cup win in Hyderabad. Crowd's passionate support with...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story