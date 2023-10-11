Rohit Sharma achieves unique record against Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma set a new ODI sixes record: 554 in 473 innings, surpassing Gayle.

Rohit Sharma etched his name in the annals of cricket history on Wednesday, becoming the batter with the highest number of sixes in the game. The Indian skipper achieved this remarkable feat during the ninth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sharma dispatched the Afghan bowlers all around the ground, smashing four maximums to reach his half-century in just 30 balls. He eventually finished on 88 not out, helping India chase down the target of 273 with ease.

The 36-year-old has now totaled an impressive 554 maximums in only 473 innings, surpassing the West Indies’ legendary Chris Gayle, who amassed 553 sixes in 551 innings.

Sharma’s achievement is even more remarkable considering that he has played fewer innings than any other batter in the top 10 list of players with the most sixes in ODIs. He is also the fastest batter to reach 550 sixes in international cricket.

In Test cricket, Sharma has 77 sixes, while in T20I cricket, he has 182 sixes. He is ranked third in the list of players with the most sixes in ODI cricket, behind Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (351 sixes) and Chris Gayle (331 sixes).

Sharma’s record-breaking feat is a testament to his incredible power and timing. He is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world today, and his ability to hit big sixes at will makes him a nightmare for bowlers.

