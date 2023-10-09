Advertisement
UEFA Postpones Israel-Switzerland Euro 2024 Qualifier

  • Israel-Switzerland Euro 2024 qualifier postponed due to security.
  • UEFA delays all Israel matches for two weeks amid conflict.
  • Evaluation ongoing for Israel-Kosovo game on October 15.
In response to the ongoing security situation in Israel, Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Israel and Switzerland, originally slated to be held at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv-Yafo, has been postponed, as announced by the Israel Football Association (IFA).

The decision, supported by a UEFA media release, comes in the wake of escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. As a result, UEFA has chosen to postpone all international matches scheduled to take place in Israel over the next two weeks, including key fixtures such as Israel’s matches against Estonia and Germany in the 2025 U-21 Championship qualifiers.

Furthermore, the qualification mini-tournament for the 2024 U-17 Championship, featuring hosts Israel, Belgium, Gibraltar, and Wales, has also been suspended until further notice.

UEFA has stated that it will require additional time to assess whether Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo in Pristina, scheduled for October 15, can proceed as planned or if it too must be postponed due to the ongoing security concerns. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as necessary.

