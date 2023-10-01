World Cup upsets that stunned the cricketing world

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in 1999.

As the 13th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is set to kick off in India on October 5, let us revisit some of the biggest upsets in the history of the mega event that left the fans stunned.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan (1999)

In one of the most significant upsets in World Cup history, Bangladesh, which was playing its first-ever World Cup and did not even have full Test status at the time, defeated Pakistan, one of the tournament favourites.

Bangladesh put up a challenging total of 223 for 9 in their 50 overs, and Pakistan’s batting collapsed as they were all out for just 161 runs.

Kenya vs Sri Lanka (2003)

Kenya, a minnow team at the time, created history by defeating Sri Lanka, the defending champions, in the 2003 World Cup.

Kenya batted first and scored 210 for 9, and then dismissed Sri Lanka for just 157 runs, thanks to Collins Obuya’s five-wicket haul.

Ireland vs Pakistan (2007)

Ireland pulled off another major upset in the 2007 World Cup when they defeated Pakistan on St Patrick’s Day.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 132 runs, and Ireland chased down the target in just 47 overs, with Niall O’Brien scoring a brilliant 113 runs.

Bangladesh vs India (2007)

Bangladesh shocked the cricketing world when they defeated India, one of the tournament favourites, in the 2007 World Cup.

India were bowled out for just 191 runs, and Bangladesh chased down the target with ease, thanks to Tamim Iqbal’s 50 and Mushfiqur Rahim’s 56.

Ireland vs England (2011)

Kevin O’Brien produced one of the greatest ODI innings of all time when he helped Ireland defeat England in the 2011 World Cup.

Ireland were chasing a massive target of 329, but O’Brien’s 113 off just 63 balls turned the game on its head. Ireland eventually won the match with five balls to spare.

These are just a few of the many upsets that have occurred in World Cup history. These matches show that anything is possible in cricket, and that even the minnow teams can upset the big guns.

The 2023 World Cup is sure to produce more surprises, and fans can expect to see some more upsets unfold.

