Joshua Explores Potential Superfight with Wilder

Anthony Joshua remains undeterred in his pursuit of a blockbuster showdown with Deontay Wilder, despite a recent setback in their scheduled two-fight agreement. The British boxing sensation, fresh off an impressive victory over Wallin, finds himself in a unique situation as his anticipated opponent, Wilder, faced a decisive defeat against Joseph Parker on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ event in Riyadh.

While the first clash between Joshua and Wilder, slated for March 9 in Saudi Arabia, appears to have hit a temporary snag, Joshua remains optimistic about the future of the superfight. Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of elite-level boxing, Joshua expressed understanding of the challenges but emphasized his readiness to face anyone, anytime.

“I’m not too sure what can happen from here, but I’m sure from a fan perspective, they’ll be more annoyed. For me, I always understand how this game is; you never know; this is elite level boxing,” Joshua stated. “Wilder just came up short, but he’ll live to fight another day. Me and him can still get it on, we can still get it cracking.”

In 2023, Joshua showcased his dominance in the ring, securing victories in all three of his bouts. Looking ahead to 2024, there is talk of a potential bout against Filip Hrgovic, possibly contending for the IBF heavyweight title following the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk match scheduled for March. However, Joshua’s eyes are set on a grander goal – a dream matchup against Tyson Fury.

When asked about his preferences, Joshua made it clear that a showdown with Fury is his top priority. “100 percent Tyson Fury, but I’m not dodging Hrgovic, by the way. I’ll fight Hrgovic as well,” he asserted.

Despite the current uncertainty surrounding the Joshua vs. Wilder clash, the boxing world remains on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the resolution of this heavyweight saga. Joshua’s resilience and commitment to delivering thrilling fights leave fans hopeful that the much-anticipated superfight with Wilder may still come to fruition in the near future.

