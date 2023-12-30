Huge blow to Barcelona as Alonso ruled out due to injury

Marcos Alonso has been ruled out.

Barcelona is struggling with injuries.

Alonso will be out until March of next year.

This season, Barcelona is struggling with injuries, and a solution doesn’t appear likely. Although veteran left-back Marcos Alonso has continued to play on the sidelines, the Blaugrana do not have enough depth in their lineup as the season approaches its busiest stretch.

At 33, Alonso has a back issue similar to Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s. After the German goalie had surgery to fix the problem, Barcelona persuaded Alonso to have the same operation. The former Chelsea defender is awaiting word on the precise day and time of his procedure.

According to Diario AS, he won’t be able to play until early March. This will probably mean missing most of their Copa del Rey season, the Spanish Supercup, and at least the first leg of their Champions League match against Napoli.

Alonso has played less than 300 minutes this season, and his ongoing back problem has kept him out of the starting lineup for the past month. As a result, Xavi Hernandez is left with Alejandro Balde as his only option at left-back and Joao Cancelo at right-back.

Although there are other right-backs who can fill in, such as Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Sergi Roberto, the constant reliance on Cancelo and Balde is likely to affect their play and raise the possibility of injuries. Alonso’s time with the team looks to be coming to an end this season, as Atletico Madrid has shown a strong desire to sign him.

As previously reported by SPORT, FC Barcelona has announced their plans for the upcoming campaign, which start with the departure of two players: Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto.

Alonso joined Blaugrana in 2022, but since then, his role has been diminished to that of a bench player, and he has struggled to earn consistent playing time. Because of his ongoing battle with injuries and poor performance on the field, Xavi Hernandez and his team were unable to put their trust in the Spaniard.

In June 2024, both players’ contracts will expire. In order to receive consistent playing time, Alonso is eager to join a new team.

It is inevitable that Alonso will leave; both the team and the player desire a way out. By allowing the Spaniard to go, Barca would be able to alleviate their financial difficulties, and the 32-year-old would receive playing time, which is what he desires.

Alonso caught the attention of Atletico Madrid last summer, and they may give him another look in 2024. There are also possible options for him in the Premier League. Both players will be informed by Barcelona of their decision in January, giving them plenty of time to look into possibilities with other teams.

