Madinah completes 70-kilometer bicycle lane project for urban development

Madinah completes a 70-kilometer bicycle lane project.

Bike lanes crisscross residential areas and major roads.

Lanes cater to beginners, experts, and all ages and abilities.

The Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday that the Madinah Municipality had declared the completion of the installation of bicycle lanes spanning 70 kilometers inside residential districts and along major thoroughfares.

The paths, which have been set up all year long, are part of the municipality’s plans to enhance public spaces and promote the practice of different sports as part of the “Humanization of the City” initiative and the urban development system that the city is going through.

The new paths facilitate bicycle use as a light mode of transportation, offering a safe substitute within the public transportation system, and they also help to improve the abilities of both novices and experts while raising health and sports awareness among locals.

The Careem Bike service offers more than 165 bicycle and scooter stations across Madinah, covering the majority of neighborhoods and important sites. It offers creative alternatives as an eco-friendly mode of transportation that makes life easier for locals and guests.

The bike lanes are segregated from traffic and were created in accordance with security and safety regulations to accommodate users of all ages and demographics, including professionals, enthusiasts, and those with special needs.

By the end of 2025, the municipality hopes to have completely accessible areas by adding 33 essential Madinah locations to the secure network of bike lanes spanning 220 linear kilometers.

Given the availability of “Careem Bike” rental stations near historical sites and attractions, this falls under the umbrella of enhancing visitors’ experiences by allowing them to discover new places and have unique encounters.

In order to achieve sustainable transportation, lessen environmental impact, and promote the use of bicycles as one of the primary modes of transportation within the city, the service will also be offered in residential neighborhoods and the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque.

