PTV Sports restricted to broadcasting the AUS vs PAK series due to this reason

PTV Sports is unable to broadcast due to proxy betting company ads.

The first Test in Perth featured continuous betting logos.

The hosts look to clinch a series after the Perth win.

Because of advertisements for proxy betting businesses at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan Television, the state-owned broadcaster, is unable to air the second Test between Pakistan and Australia on PTV Sports.

The Pakistani government reportedly gave local broadcasters explicit instructions not to air commercials for proxy betting companies.

This development follows the continual showing of logos from at least two betting organizations throughout the first Test match between the two teams in Perth.

In the second Test against Australia on Tuesday, Pakistani captain Shan Masood chose to bowl after winning the toss.

After crushing the visitors by 360 runs in Perth, the hosts are hoping to win the three-match Test series and will field an unchanged team.

After being left out of the first Test, Pakistan picked quick bowlers Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali, although they selected Mohammad Nawaz to maintain wicket ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

They replace the removed Faheem Ashraf and injured paceman Khurram Shahzad.

That implies that there won’t be any space for a specialist spinner in the all-out assault spearheaded by the formidable Aamer Jamal and the seasoned Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Regarding the decision to field, Masood remarked, “Just looking at the MCG pitch over the past few years, the bowling side has done well, and there’s been a bit of weather around.”

Christmas Day saw a lot of rain, but on Tuesday the weather cleared up, but showers are expected in the afternoon.

Captain of Australia Pat Cummins stated he would have bowled too.

“We all pulled up really well after Perth. We´re in the fortunate position where everyone is going pretty well,” he said in explaining why the team was unchanged.

Pakistan has played badly in Australia, having lost their last fifteen Test matches until winning one in 1995.

