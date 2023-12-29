Rafael Nadal is making a comeback in professional tennis.

Nadal stated that his main focus is on enjoying his return to the court.

The Australian Open begins on January 14th.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal, the renowned tennis player, stated that he still finds it “impossible” to consider winning championships as he prepares to make a comeback at the Brisbane International after missing nearly a year due to a hip ailment.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also had surgery in June after sustaining the injury at Melbourne Park in January.

Nadal downplayed his chances of winning the championship in what may be his final season on the tour. Nadal is scheduled to compete in the Australian Open next month.

“It’s impossible to think about winning tournaments today,” Nadal told Australian Associated Press on Friday. “What’s really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don’t expect much… one year without being on the court.”

After arriving in Australia on Thursday, Rafael Nadal trained at the Queensland Tennis Centre with world no. 8 Holger Rune.

Advertisement First practice in Brisbane for Rafael Nadal with Holger Rune 🙌 (🎥 https://t.co/nw52S60G7k) pic.twitter.com/RmUaEvYuQv — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) December 28, 2023

The Spaniard, who is now ranked 672nd in the world, believes he is in better form than a year ago, but he hasn’t made a commitment to long-term objectives yet.

“I don’t know how things are going to keep going,” Nadal said. “I’m not a player who tries to predict what can happen in the short term and it’s tougher in the medium period of time.

Advertisement

“I need to accept the adversity and that it’s not going to be perfect, just come with the right spirit every day.”

The Australian Open takes place from January 14–28, and the Brisbane International gets underway on Sunday.

Also Read Toni Nadal: Rafael Nadal comeback “will be the hardest one yet” Rafael Nadal will be returning to the court after a 12-month hiatus....