Bazid Khan Alleges PCB Double Standards in Shaheen Afridi Case

Bazid Khan alleges PCB double standards for Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

PCB criticized Rauf for T20 preference; now rests Afridi for T20Is.

Controversy highlights PCB’s inconsistent player management.

Advertisement

Renowned Pakistani cricket commentator Bazid Khan has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of exhibiting double standards in their management of fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. The controversy arises as 23-year-old Shaheen Afridi is set to miss the final Test against Australia in Sydney and has been rested ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Bazid Khan, the son of legendary Pakistan captain Majid Khan, pointed out the apparent hypocrisy in the PCB’s approach. He highlighted that the PCB had expressed disappointment when Haris Rauf chose T20s over Tests due to workload concerns. However, now the board itself is resting its premier fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, for T20Is.

“PCB were so disappointed when Haris Rauf refused to play Tests because he wanted to play T20s instead. Now PCB themselves rest their premier fast bowler so that he can play T20Is,” wrote Bazid Khan.

The criticism against the PCB’s handling of fast bowlers intensified when Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz, during the announcement of the squad for the Australia Tests, had criticized Haris Rauf for opting out of the Test squad citing workload issues.

“Haris Rauf was initially picked for the tour but he refused to partake in it, citing workload concerns. We spoke to Haris about this tour two days ago, and he gave his consent to playing Tests for Pakistan. However, he changed his mind last night and didn’t want to be a part of this Australia Test series,” Wahab had stated.

Shaheen Afridi, who has bowled 305 overs in international cricket, will be replaced by spinner Sajid Khan for the third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Saim Ayub will make his debut, replacing opener Imam-ul-Haq in the lineup.

Advertisement

The controversy has raised questions about the consistency and fairness of the PCB’s policies regarding player workload and format preferences, as highlighted by Bazid Khan.

Also Read Nadal Edges Closer to Matching Djokovic Record Nadal's 1069th win moves him to 4th all-time, passing Lendl. Straight-set victory...