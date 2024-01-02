Mushtaq Ahmed Urges Babar Azam to Take Break Amidst Poor Form

Ahmed advises Babar: break for poor form vs. Australia.

Cites Kohli as mental well-being example.

Babar’s struggles spark break talks; Pakistan adjusts Test lineup.

In the midst of Babar Azam’s struggle for form during Pakistan’s ongoing Test series against Australia, former Pakistani spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has recommended that the star batsman take a break to rejuvenate his game. Drawing parallels with Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli, Mushtaq highlighted the importance of mental well-being and suggested that a break could help Babar overcome his recent challenges.

Babar Azam, 29, has found it challenging to maintain his form in the three-match Test series against Australia, where the hosts have already secured victories in the initial two matches. As Pakistan prepares for the conclusive Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, Mushtaq Ahmed emphasized the need for strategic intervention to support the struggling batsman.

Speaking to a local sports channel, Mushtaq Ahmed remarked on the practice of providing breaks to players facing mental challenges and cited Virat Kohli’s example. Kohli, when out of form, took a break, and Mushtaq believes that the same approach could benefit Babar Azam. The former spinner expressed his belief that the management should have taken the initiative to advise Babar to take a rest given his recent struggles at the crease.

Mushtaq further elaborated on Babar’s recent difficulties, mentioning challenges faced in the Asia Cup and the World Cup, along with the added pressure of losing the captaincy amid rumors and difficulties. He emphasized the significance of recognizing the need for breaks in the cricketing culture and stated that if he were part of the management, he would have recommended giving Babar some rest.

Babar Azam has scored only 77 runs across four innings in the current series against Australia, with an average of just 20 and a top score of 41 in the Perth Test. Despite being considered one of the top players globally, Babar has faced setbacks, and Mushtaq Ahmed’s recommendation reflects the concern for the player’s overall well-being and future performance.

As Pakistan makes changes for the final Test against Australia, handing a debut to Saim Ayub and including spinner Sajid Khan, the spotlight remains on Babar Azam’s form and the potential impact of a strategic break on his cricketing journey.

Pakistan’s playing XI for the third Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal.

