Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Militao Score Stylish ‘Teeth Grillz

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Militao rock Teeth Grillz off the pitch.

Rodrygo chooses a bottom set, Militao goes for an upper set.

Following celeb trends, they add flair to football fashion with Grillz.

As Real Madrid continues to dominate the La Liga points table, two of their Brazilian stars, Rodrygo and Eder Militao, have taken their off-field style to a whole new level. The dynamic duo recently showcased their fashion-forward tastes by sporting the latest trend in aesthetic dentistry – Teeth Grillz.

In a thrilling 1-0 victory against Mallorca at the Bernabeu, Antonio Rudiger’s late header secured another crucial three points for Los Blancos, keeping them neck-and-neck with Girona in the La Liga title race. However, it’s off the pitch where the Real Madrid players are making headlines of a different kind.

Rodrygo, the 22-year-old forward, and Militao, the solid defender, decided to add some extra bling to their smiles during their time off. The Brazilian pair indulged in Teeth Grillz, a popular decorative dental accessory that has taken the world of fashion by storm.

Teeth Grillz, often simply referred to as “Grillz,” are removable prosthetics made of materials like gold, silver, or precious jewels, designed to snap over one or more teeth. Some enthusiasts even opt for permanent modifications, adding gold crowns to their teeth for a lasting impact.

The trend, widely embraced by celebrities across various industries, has now made its way to the football world. Rodrygo chose a bottom set of Grillz, while Militao opted for an upper set, adding a touch of personalized style to their already impressive wardrobes.

Celebrities such as Quavo from Migos, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott have been at the forefront of making Teeth Grillz a sparkling trend, influencing a global wave of young enthusiasts eager to emulate their favorite stars.

As Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Militao continue to make waves on and off the pitch, their latest fashion statement with Teeth Grillz adds a touch of glamour to the footballing world, proving that style knows no boundaries for these football stars.

