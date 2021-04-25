When Sachin Tendulkar was embarrassed in front of Amitabh Bachchan

Adsense 300×250

Indian cricketer team captain Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 48 birthday on Saturday. Did you know that once Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun had embarrassed him in front of Amitabh Bachchan and he had shared the incident with the media? The reason will make you laugh.

Sachin had told about it on Amitabh’s 75th birthday in 2017 to Mid-Day said, “Arjun was only a year and a half old at the time. We were filming a commercial, and Arjun was sitting connected on our laps in between takes. Arjun was having orange and after finishing it, he coolly wiped his hands on Mr. Bachchan’s kurta. That time I had no idea where to look. I was completely embarrassed.”

Amitabh and Sachin, both legends in their respective fields, have frequently expressed their admiration for one another. Amitabh and Sachin person often expressed their respect for each other.

“I am grateful for the light he is offering me, by sharing the stage,” Amitabh said of Sachin when they shared the stage during the Umang festival in 2013. Sachin is a tremendous asset to our country. Sachin has made India proud around the world.”