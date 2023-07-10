Shehzad Farooq Rana challenges his dismissal as PCB chief election commissioner

Mahmood Iqbal replaced Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana in this vital role.

Shehzad Farooq Rana announced new Board of Governors (BOG).

Farooq Rana urged the court to nullify the notification of dismissal.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana on Monday challenged his dismissal from the role in the Lahore High Court.

Farooq Rana filed an application in the LHC through Advocate Abid Saqi.

The Federal Government, Chairman PCB, and others have been made parties in the petition.

The petition states that the appointment of Shehzad Farooq Rana was done under the PCB constitution and merit.

Added that the federal government issued an illegal notification and removed the petitioner from the position.

Farooq Rana also mentioned that his dismissal was done on political grounds and this act is a serious violation of PC constitution and rules.

The petitioner demanded the LHC declare the notification of his dismissal null and void.

Added that the court orders the restoration of Shehzad Farooq Rana on his post until the court decision.