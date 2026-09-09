Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky marriage rumors spark buzz over possible secret elopement

Gaga and Polansky first began dating in 2019, and their relationship became more public over the years.

Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky have sparked a fresh wave of marriage rumors after reports suggested the couple may have secretly eloped and could now be enjoying a private honeymoon away from the spotlight.

The speculation began after people close to the 40-year-old pop star reportedly claimed that Gaga has been unusually quiet and out of the public eye for more than a month. According to a report cited by the Daily Mail, people in her inner circle believe she and Polansky may have quietly tied the knot without telling the public.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Gaga or Polansky that they are married, making the claims unverified. The reports have sent fans into a frenzy, particularly because Gaga previously revealed that she and Polansky planned to get married soon. The singer opened up about her wedding plans in March during an appearance on Bruno Mars' "Romantic Radio" iHeartRadio livestream.

"We're getting married soon," Gaga said at the time, giving fans a glimpse into the couple's plans.

The latest rumors also focus on Gaga's reported desire to make her personal life and future family a bigger priority. The report claimed that the singer has always wanted a large family and hopes her future children will grow up with siblings who can support one another.

Gaga, whose full name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was most recently seen in August in Northern California, where she interacted with a fan. Despite keeping a relatively low public profile, she has remained active online and has continued promoting her "Haus Labs" makeup brand on social media.

Gaga and Polansky first began dating in 2019, and their relationship became more public over the years. Gaga confirmed their engagement in 2024 while attending the Paris Olympics. Since then, fans have closely followed updates about their relationship and eagerly awaited news of their wedding.

For now, the reported secret wedding remains speculation, but the latest claims have certainly reignited curiosity around Gaga's relationship with Polansky. Until either star confirms the news, fans will have to wait to find out whether the pop superstar has already said "I do."