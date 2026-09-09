Scientists aim to supercharge 'Spirulina' with beef-level active vitamin B12

Researchers found that changing the light environment could encourage Spirulina to produce biologically active vitamin B12.

Scientists have developed a new type of Spirulina that contains biologically active vitamin B12 at levels similar to beef, raising hopes for a more sustainable way to provide an essential nutrient to millions of people worldwide.

The study, published in the scientific journal Discover Food, was led by Dr. Asaf Tzachor, founder and academic director of the Aviram Sustainability and Climate Program at Reichman University.

Using controlled lighting and biotechnology, the researchers grew Spirulina biomass containing active vitamin B12. They say the finding could address a major nutritional weakness of conventional Spirulina, which has long been promoted as a nutrient-rich food but does not normally provide vitamin B12 in a form the human body can use.

Why vitamin 'B12' matters:

Vitamin B12 plays an important role in the body, including helping produce red blood cells and supporting normal nervous system function. The researchers estimate that more than 1 billion people worldwide have low levels of the vitamin.

Meat and dairy products are among the main dietary sources of vitamin B12. The recommended daily intake cited in the study is 2.4 micrograms for adults. However, producing animal-based foods on a large scale requires significant resources and can contribute to environmental pressures. That has increased interest in alternative sources of essential nutrients.

Spirulina, a type of blue-green algae also known as Arthrospira platensis, has attracted attention because it is rich in nutrients and can be grown with a relatively low environmental footprint.

But conventional Spirulina has one major limitation as much of its vitamin B12 is actually pseudo-vitamin B12. Although this compound is chemically similar to the vitamin, the human body cannot effectively use it.

Researchers change the growing conditions:

To overcome the problem, scientists from Reichman University, the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, and MATIS in Iceland examined a biotechnology system developed by VAXA Technologies.

The researchers studied how the system works, including its energy requirements and the nutritional content of the Spirulina it produces. The technology uses carefully controlled light conditions to influence how the algae grow. Researchers found that changing the light environment could encourage Spirulina to produce biologically active vitamin B12.

The resulting biomass contained 1.64 micrograms of active vitamin B12 per 100 grams. Beef contains about 0.7 to 1.5 micrograms per 100 grams, according to figures cited in the research.

Tzachor said the findings show that specially controlled Spirulina cultivation could produce useful amounts of active vitamin and could become a more sustainable alternative.

Could Spirulina help feed millions?

Researchers estimate this could provide the recommended dietary allowance for more than 13.8 million children ages 1 to 3. Larger production scenarios could potentially provide enough vitamin B12 to meet recommended intake levels for more than 26.5 million children ages 1 to 3 and more than 50 million infants ages 0 to 6 months. However, these numbers are projections based on possible future expansion, not current production levels.