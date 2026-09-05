NEPRA hikes electricity prices through monthly and quarterly adjustments

The latest price increases come as authorities work on broader reforms in Pakistan’s power sector.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s electricity consumers face higher bills from September 2026 as NEPRA raises power prices through monthly and quarterly adjustments, adding billions of rupees to household and business costs across the country.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased electricity rates by Rs 2.06 per unit under the monthly adjustment for July 2026. The higher charge will also apply to consumers of K-Electric. The additional amount will appear on September electricity bills. It is expected to add more than Rs 33 billion to the total burden on consumers.

Electricity prices will also rise by another 52 paisa per unit under a separate quarterly adjustment. NEPRA has forwarded its decision on the quarterly adjustment for April through June 2026 to the federal government. The additional charge will remain in effect for three months, from September through November.

The latest price increases come as authorities work on broader reforms in Pakistan’s power sector. The Power Division has also started efforts to change the way detection bills are calculated. Officials say the changes are designed to reduce unfair charges and protect consumers from unnecessary financial pressure.

Detection bills have traditionally been issued when meters stop working properly, technical problems affect readings, or electricity use cannot be measured accurately. In such cases, estimated consumption has been used to calculate the amount owed.

The government also identified excessive human involvement as a concern because it could create opportunities for mistakes or irregularities. Under the proposed reforms, the Power Division has directed electricity distribution companies to digitize and automate the detection billing system.

The changes are intended to reduce human involvement and limit individual discretion in billing decisions. The new system will also include monthly monitoring of detection bills and recovery activity. Officials say this will help identify unusual billing patterns and possible overcharging more quickly.

Federal Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said the main goal of the reforms is to make the power system easier and fairer for consumers.

He said changes to detection billing should improve transparency, protect consumer rights and strengthen public trust in Pakistan’s electricity system.