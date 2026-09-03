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Trump considers formal announcement to end Iran war, US media

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is seeking to maintain pressure on Iran by prioritizing economic sanctions.

Web Desk September 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is considering making a formal announcement declaring an end to the war with Iran, according to US media reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is seeking to maintain pressure on Iran by prioritizing economic sanctions.

At the same time, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has extended the deployment period of American forces in the Middle East to preserve military capabilities in case of an emergency, the report said.

The report said Trump’s administration is also facing growing political pressure ahead of the US midterm elections, with Democrats potentially gaining an advantage. Negative public sentiment toward the war is also contributing to the pressure on the administration.

Despite the political pressure, U.S. warships and defense systems remain deployed across the region. The prolonged travel and combat deployments are placing significant strain on American service members, according to the report.

The developments come as the Trump administration weighs how to maintain pressure on Iran while addressing growing domestic opposition to the conflict.

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