All you need to know about tennis tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Alexander Bublik, a home favourite, will be seeking for his first tour-level title in Kazakhstan at the Astana Open, which runs from September 20 to 26. Russia’s Aslan Karatsev will also be playing at the indoor-hard ATP event.

Hamburg finalist Filip Krajinovic and incumbent winner John Millman will also compete in the tournament’s second edition.

After winning the Winston-Salem Open, Belarusian Ilya Ivashka will be looking for his second tour-level championship, while #NextGenATP Italian Lorenzo Musetti will be hoping for a strong run to improve his position in the ATP Race To Milan.

All you need to know about tennis tournament in Metz, France

Former champions and established names will compete in the Moselle Open, an ATP 250 indoor-hard event in Metz, in northern France.

Hubert Hurkacz, the Miami champion, will lead the field, while Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta will be seeking his third ATP Tour title of the season and first hard title.

Andy Murray, the former World No. 1, will compete after accepting a wild card, and Ugo Humbert will lead French aspirations on home ground, alongside four-time champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and 2009 winner Gael Monfils.