Adsense 970×250

WhatsApp rolls out new beta update for android users

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:26 am
Adsense 300×600
WhatsApp rolls out new beta update for android users
Adsense 300×250

The world’s largest messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new update for Android users.

According to WABetainfo, the social media platform had submitted the update through the Android Play Store Beta Program bringing the version up to 2.21.9.2.

“WhatsApp is starting to roll out, for specific beta testers, another redesigned element: the header for the Disappearing Messages section,” it said.

“WhatsApp is releasing this small change today, for certain beta users. More users will receive it in the next updates,” it added.

Earlier, WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack to observe ‘Earth Day.’

 WhatsApp in a statement said that,

“To celebrate Earth Day, we created a sticker pack that highlights steps you can take to protect our planet and drive progress,” tweeted WhatsApp with a brief video of the stickers that will be available in the pack.

This new sticker pack is now available on both android and IOS platforms.

Earth Day is celebrated every year on 22nd April many events are held globally to emphasize the state of the planet that we live in.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Oman Bans Passengers From Pakistan, India, Bangladesh
6 seconds ago
Oman Bans Passengers From Pakistan, India, Bangladesh

Oman's Supreme Committee for the Prevention of Coronavirus has announced a ban...
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....
Aymen Saleem
2 hours ago
Do You Know Who Is Actress Aymen Saleem’s Father?

Actress Aymen Saleem, who recently made her debut in the drama industry,...
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab
2 hours ago
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mulled to restrict the movement of...

Recent News

Oman Bans Passengers From Pakistan, India, Bangladesh
6 seconds ago
Oman Bans Passengers From Pakistan, India, Bangladesh

Oman's Supreme Committee for the Prevention of Coronavirus has announced a ban...
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...