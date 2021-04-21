WhatsApp rolls out new beta update for android users

Adsense 300×250

The world’s largest messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new update for Android users.

According to WABetainfo, the social media platform had submitted the update through the Android Play Store Beta Program bringing the version up to 2.21.9.2.

“WhatsApp is starting to roll out, for specific beta testers, another redesigned element: the header for the Disappearing Messages section,” it said.

“WhatsApp is releasing this small change today, for certain beta users. More users will receive it in the next updates,” it added.

Earlier, WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack to observe ‘Earth Day.’

WhatsApp in a statement said that,

“To celebrate Earth Day, we created a sticker pack that highlights steps you can take to protect our planet and drive progress,” tweeted WhatsApp with a brief video of the stickers that will be available in the pack.

To celebrate #EarthDay , we created a sticker pack that highlights steps you can take to protect our planet and drive progress. Let’s reflect on how our words and conversations can create a sustainable future for us, our neighbors and for all.https://t.co/YBGjeD1OHg pic.twitter.com/e0P31dcKHs — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 20, 2021

This new sticker pack is now available on both android and IOS platforms.

Earth Day is celebrated every year on 22nd April many events are held globally to emphasize the state of the planet that we live in.