Cryptocurrency Platform Nominates Waqar Zaka For Best Influencer Awards

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 12:56 pm
Pakistani influencer and social media star Waqar Zaka was nominated for the award by Binance, a multinational company in the Cayman Islands that buys and sells digital currency, and his name became a top trend on Twitter once again.

Binance, a company in the British-administered Cayman Islands, is considered the largest company in terms of buying and selling other digital currencies, including bitcoins.

The company operates online like a stock exchange and provides services in many languages, including Urdu and Arabic.

The company announced the nominations for the Bananas Influencer Awards 2021 on June 25, including Waqar Zaka.

A total of five influencers from around the world were nominated for the award by the company, including Pakistani social media and TV star Waqar Zaka.

The company tweeted the names of all the nominees in its tweet, urging people to vote for their favourite person through the online form by June 28.

After the tweet from, Waqar Zaka’s name once again became a top trend on Twitter in Pakistan and hundreds of people expressed happiness over his nomination and hoped that he would win the award and also made the vote appeal.

Many people tweeted on his nomination saying that the award of ‘Best Influencer’ should go to Waqar Zaka because he played a role in legalizing cryptocurrency in Pakistan.

Waqar Zaka, who gained fame from controversial reality shows, makes bizarre claims about cryptocurrencies from time to time, which is why his name is trending on Twitter.

cryptocurrency does not yet have any legal status in Pakistan, but the SBP has indicated that given the time and circumstances, Pakistan may also introduce its own digital currency.

There are many types of digital currencies in the world today, including bitcoins. However, such currencies are not legalized in many countries, but over time, and given the demand for digital currency, countries are gradually allowing the use of cryptocurrencies.

 

