WhatsApp To Roll Out multi-device Feature For Android, iOS Users Soon

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 11:26 am
WhatsApp multi-device feature

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp, which usually comes forward with amazing and beneficial features for its users.

WhatsApp, this time, has announced that it will soon launch a new feature that will allow users to use the application on multiple devices without having an internet connection.

According to WABetaInfo, the multi-device feature is currently under development but it is expected to launch within the next two months for both Android and iOS users.

Once launched, users would be able to link up to four devices to their WhatsApp accounts, confirmed Will Cathcart.

The new update will also allow users to migrate their chat history between iOS and Android devices.

The website further revealed that voice and video calls will work across all the linked devices, adding that those who do no update their WhatsApp will not be able to receive calls or messages.

Earlier, the company has revealed that the Disappearing Messages functionality will be enhanced, as well as a ‘View Once’ option. It is also predicted that the calling feature would be added to WhatsApp’s Web version.

New Voice Message Playback Options In WhatsApp

With this new update, the users have got access to three playback speed options for their voice messages.

These options are:

  1. 1x which plays your voice messages 1 time faster than the default speed
  2. 1.5x which plays your voice messages 1.5 times faster than the default speed
  3. 2x which plays your voice messages 2 times faster than the default speed

WhatsApp speed up voice messages

