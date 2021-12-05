5G phones continue to dominate China’s smartphone shipments in November: report

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) — 5G phones continued to dominate China’s smartphone market in November, with the proportion of its shipments in total mobile phone shipments reaching an all-time monthly high of 82.2 percent, an industry report said.

In November, China’s 5G phone shipments amounted to 28.97 million units, a year-on-year increase of 43.9 percent, according to a report by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Total mobile phone shipments of the domestic market topped 35.25 million units last month, expanding 19.2 percent year on year, the CAICT said.

A total of 15 new 5G phone models were rolled out in November, said the academy.

In the first 11 months of the year, the country’s 5G phone shipments totaled 239 million units, rising 65.3 percent compared with the same period last year, and accounting for 75.3 percent of the total shipments, according to the academy.