PTA introduce live finger detection to prevent fake SIM cards

29th Dec, 2021. 04:56 pm
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued SIM cards using biometric verification; however, due to an increase in the number of false SIM cards being issued, the PTA is considering switching to Live Finger Detection (LFC) devices.

According to the media reports, fake SIM cards have become a major problem for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to PTA authorities, around 300,000 SIM biometric centres will use LFD devices to replace biometric verification.

During the first phase, most mobile providers began verifying SIMs with LFD devices in most places.

Cell carriers and franchisees were involved in the issuance of fake SIM cards, according to officials. 0.58 million SIM cards were found to be registered in the names of deceased people.

Telecom operators from around the country, on the other hand, have complained about LFD device failures and the difficulty in obtaining these units on a daily basis for the new system.

In 2008, Pakistan introduced a SIM ownership verification mechanism. A consumer must supply their original ID information as well as their thumbprint in order to receive a mobile SIM.

Because fake SIMs can’t be traced back to the original user, they increase the risk of illegal activity.

