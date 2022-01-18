Apple Has Removed Basic Feature From iPhone 13

Apple Support recently verified that the iPhone 13 series is missing a key functionality that has been part of the iPhone family for over a decade.

According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone 13 series no longer supports the call noise cancellation feature, which minimised ambient noises during a phone call when the receiver was held to the ear.

Users of the iPhone 13 have been complaining about the lack of a noise-cancelling capability via the Accessibility settings, according to 9to5Mac. Many people assumed the lack of the feature was due to a simple bug. Apple, on the other hand, has blocked it for unknown reasons.

“Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings,” Apple Support responded to a user’s query. It is not backed up.”

No more reason for the feature’s discontinuation has been provided. Because call noise cancellation isn’t available, all phone calls will stay noise-free until you use additional gear, such as headphones with built-in noise cancellation.

Even though the smartphones have a multi-mic system, it is unclear why Apple does not include the noise cancelling feature. Feature’s worth noting that call noise cancellation is already standard on nearly all phones, so Apple’s decision to remove it from its current iPhones is surprising.