Apple to Launch Affordable 10-Inch iPad

As part of its 2022 product selection, Apple is anticipated to release a more cheap iPad later this year. The iPad 10, as it is known chronologically, may have the same design as its predecessor, with the same display and physical Home Button with Touch ID, as well as some minor changes beneath the hood.

According to Apple Data Analyst Dylan, the tablet will be powered by the A14 Bionic, the same SoC that will be used in the iPhone 12 series, which will be released in 2020.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 will also be supported by the iPad 10. The tablet, like previous versions, will use the same Lightning port. The iPad 10’s 5G capabilities in a low-cost Apple-branded tablet will be another feature.

The iPad 10 is a versatile tablet with mouse and keyboard compatibility that can be used for both entertainment and business.

Consumers who cannot afford to spend hundreds of dollars on the greatest mobile devices are easily targeted by the Silicon Valley-based tech giant. Apple is also anticipated to release a low-cost iPhone, dubbed iPhone SE+ 5G, according to rumours.

Apple is likely to release the iPad 10 as its final model before a big makeover in 2023.