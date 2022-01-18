Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 08:24 pm

Apple to Launch Affordable 10-Inch iPad

IPAD

Apple to Launch Affordable 10-Inch iPad

As part of its 2022 product selection, Apple is anticipated to release a more cheap iPad later this year. The iPad 10, as it is known chronologically, may have the same design as its predecessor, with the same display and physical Home Button with Touch ID, as well as some minor changes beneath the hood.

According to Apple Data Analyst Dylan, the tablet will be powered by the A14 Bionic, the same SoC that will be used in the iPhone 12 series, which will be released in 2020.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 will also be supported by the iPad 10. The tablet, like previous versions, will use the same Lightning port. The iPad 10’s 5G capabilities in a low-cost Apple-branded tablet will be another feature.

The iPad 10 is a versatile tablet with mouse and keyboard compatibility that can be used for both entertainment and business.

Consumers who cannot afford to spend hundreds of dollars on the greatest mobile devices are easily targeted by the Silicon Valley-based tech giant. Apple is also anticipated to release a low-cost iPhone, dubbed iPhone SE+ 5G, according to rumours.

Apple is likely to release the iPad 10 as its final model before a big makeover in 2023.

Read More

1 hour ago
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Price and Specifications Leaked

The specifications for the Vivo X80 smartphone have appeared online, months after...
2 hours ago
Vivo Y55 5G Goes Official with MediaTek Chip, Triple-lens Camera and Sleek Design

The Vivo Y55 5G is the latest Y-series phone to be released...
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A10 costs Rs. 21,999. The selling pricing...
2 hours ago
Why do Pakistani Twitter Want PM Imran Khan to Meet Waqar Zaka?

The Pakistani Twitterati wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Waqar Zaka...
4 hours ago
Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo F17 begins at...
4 hours ago
Infinix Note 8 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan Infinix Note 8 costs PKR 29,999...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Egypt, UNIDO sign deal to develop eco-friendly industrial zones
2 mins ago
Egypt, UNIDO sign deal to develop eco-friendly industrial zones

CAIRO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Egypt and the United Nations Industrial Development...
3 mins ago
Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox apologizes to her ex Peter Artemiev for calling him a ‘deadbeat dad’

Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox has expressed regret to her ex Peter...
PSL Schedule 2022
15 mins ago
PSL 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and match timings

PSL 2022 Schedule – PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE SCHEDULE 2022 The PSL 2022,...
18 mins ago
Deepika Padukone plans to do her own stunts in the film Pathan

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to undertaking her own stunts in films....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600