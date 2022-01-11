Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 05:43 pm

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 Pro will come without a SIM card slot

The iPhone 13 lineup was introduced in September, and the iPhone 14 is still months away from release, but rumours about the iPhone 15 have already begun to circulate online, with the most recent suggesting that Apple would eliminate the physical SIM card slot starting with the iPhone 15 series in 2023.

According to the Brazilian website Blog do iPhone, the Pro versions for 2023 (tentatively dubbed iPhone 15 Pro) would not have physical SIM card slots and instead rely solely on eSIM technology for connectivity.

According to the source, these iPhones will enable dual eSIM, allowing users to use two lines at the same time. It’s unknown whether non-Pro versions will employ eSIM technology exclusively or will continue to use regular SIM card slots.

Apple’s decision to remove the SIM card slot is unsurprising, given that the company is rumoured to be working toward a portless iPhone, and removing the SIM card slot appears to be the first step in that direction.

Even if Apple does release an iPhone without a SIM card slot, it may still provide a variant with a physical SIM card slot in areas where eSIM is not accessible.

However, 2023 is a long way off, and it’s best to wait until this information is confirmed by trustworthy industry sources before assuming it’s accurate.

