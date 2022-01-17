Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 08:19 pm

iPhone SE 3 leaked renders reveal the unlikely upgrade we want

iPhone SE 3

According to rumours and leaks, Apple’s first big hardware release in 2022 will be the third-generation iPhone SE. The reports have started to coincide in recent weeks. The general perception currently appears to be that Apple will forego a major redesign this year. The iPhone SE 3 is said to have updated internals but will look identical to the 2020 generation. However, until Apple makes the new phone official, the conjecture will continue. That won’t happen until later this spring, at the earliest. That could explain why recent iPhone SE 3 renders depict a gadget with an entirely different appearance.

TenTechReview published new iPhone SE 3 renders by leaker David Kowalski (@xleaks7) this week. The renders, according to Kowalski, are based on leaked CAD files and dimensions. From the back, the next iPhone SE appears to be nearly identical to the 2020 iPhone SE, replete with a single rear camera lens. The iPhone SE 3 is said to have the same proportions as the iPhone SE 2, measuring 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm. When you turn the phone over, though, you’ll see that it has a much more current appearance.

On the front, we can see that Apple has opted for the notch over the large bezels and Home button. Overall, the images show a device that looks more like an iPhone XR than any other iPhone model. The main difference was that the iPhone XR had a 6.1-inch display, which was much larger than the iPhone X. According to TenTechReview, the new iPhone SE will sport a 5.69-inch display.

TenTechReview also provides a key disclaimer in its article, stating that “the notch isn’t yet 100 percent confirmed” according to Kowalski’s source. That’s not a very reassuring stipulation, especially because this is the only recent rumour that suggests the display will include a notch.

iPhone SE 3

What will the 2022 iPhone SE look like?

There was a lot of debate about the iPhone SE 3 for a long time. Some reports said that Apple would update the design of its affordable smartphone in 2022, while others claimed that the corporation would wait at least another year or two before doing so.

Now it appears that everyone is on the same page. The third-generation iPhone SE, according to analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, and Macotakara, would include a 4.7-inch display with a Home button, just as the previous model in 2020.

The changes will all be internal, as Apple will reportedly bring the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series and 5G support to the iPhone SE 3. It will be a significantly more capable smartphone than its predecessors, but it will still look just like an iPhone 8 from 2017.

As for the iPhone SE 4, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young heard last April that Apple’s 2023 model will have a 6.1-inch display and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. That was before rumors of a pill-shaped cutout began to spread last fall.

Apple will reportedly reveal the iPhone SE 3 at a virtual event as early as March.

 

