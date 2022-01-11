Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 12:23 am

Apple Watch 8 may skip on body temperature sensor

Apple Watch 8

Apple Watch 8 may skip on body temperature sensor

According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman’s monthly newsletter, Apple’s next Watch 8 series is expected to include a slew of additional health sensors and tracking options, including a body temperature sensor. According to the new information, Apple will delay adding the body temperature sensor for another year, while other rumoured capabilities such as on-device heart rate measures and blood glucose levels are slated to arrive later in the decade.

Apple Watches with a tough sports version and an all-new entry-level model are still thought to be in the works. According to the Gurman research, Apple will focus on design overhauls and battery life improvements in future Apple Watch generations as heart rate and blood glucose technology evolves and becomes suitable for mass use.

Gurman, on the other hand, has reversed his position in his most recent Power On newsletter. “Don’t anticipate any of these soon, though,” Gurman wrote on the Series 8’s potential for body temperature sensing, blood glucose monitoring, and blood pressure monitoring. Body temperature was on the agenda for this year, but talk about it has halted recently. Blood pressure monitoring will take at least two to three years, and I wouldn’t be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn’t arrive until later in the decade.”

This makes a lot of sense in terms of blood pressure and blood glucose. While noninvasive, cuffless blood pressure monitoring in wearables has made significant progress, the technology simply isn’t there yet. The same is true when it comes to blood glucose monitoring. The functionality was rumoured for the Series 7 as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, but it never came to fruition. The technology does exist in a primitive version — a prototype from Japanese business Quantum Operation was on display at CES 2021 — but it’s far from consumer-ready. Body temperature sensors appeared to be the most likely of the speculated features, as they’re already available in a number of other consumer wearables, including ones from competitors like Fitbit. In fact, researchers employed body temperature sensors in wearables to see if smartwatches could detect COVID-19 in 2020, which drew a lot of interest.

Read More

3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in Pakistan Dropped; Save Up to Rs 10,000

Samsung Pakistan is now running a promotion on the Galaxy A52s 5G....
4 hours ago
iPhone 13 Pro beats Galaxy S21 Ultra with DXOMARK battery score of 76

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro received a score of 76 in a...
5 hours ago
Nokia expects strong 2022 despite supply crunch

HELSINKI, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - Finnish telecoms giant Nokia performed better than...
7 hours ago
Leaked Redmi K50 Pro case reveals camera redesign

In February, Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the Redmi K50 series, which...
7 hours ago
Apple iPhone 15 Pro will come without a SIM card slot

The iPhone 13 lineup was introduced in September, and the iPhone 14...
7 hours ago
Huawei P50 Pro up for pre-order in Saudi Arabia

Huawei is anticipated to release the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iphone 13 Pro
3 mins ago
Apple iphone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Apple...
Salman Khan bitten by snake
4 mins ago
Here is all you need to know about Salman Khan’s diet chart to stay fit

Even at the age of 56, he can give many young heroes...
BTC TO PKR
26 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – 12th January 2022

BTC TO PKR: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee...
Alizeh Shah
39 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600