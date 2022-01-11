I am getting strange calls from unknown numbers, Says Waqar Zaka

Waqar Zaka is a Pakistani crypto entrepreneur, activist, and television broadcaster. he is getting a strange call from an unknown number who threatens him not to appear in Sindh Court tomorrow.

He tweeted about the threat he received “I am getting strange calls from unknown numbers that I should not appear in Sindh Court tomorrow , for Crypto currency ban case otherwise I will be put in jail as @ImranKhanPTI is against crypto. Do whatever you want , I will appear tomorrow,”

I am getting strange calls from unknown numbers that I should not appear in Sindh Court tomorrow , for Crypto currency ban case otherwise I will be put in jail as @ImranKhanPTI is against crypto. Do whatever you want , I will appear tomorrow — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) January 11, 2022

He explains the tweet in his recent youtube video in which he said he gets a call from an unknown number who threatens him not to come to Sindh court and if you come do not argue about cryptocurrency.

Watch his complete video here: