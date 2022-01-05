In 2022, what will be the first WhatsApp update?

According to WABetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp is slated to release the first feature of 2022 today, although the upgrade will only be available to iOS beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp is slated to release the first feature of 2022 today, although the upgrade will only be available to iOS beta testers.

As per WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp feature is a “very nice addition” that displays profile images in iOS system notifications.

The messaging platform has introduced capability for including profile images in notifications when users receive new messages from personal chats and groups, according to a screenshot supplied by WABetaInfo.

“This feature has been released to some beta testers only on iOS 15 since it uses iOS 15 APIs. Do not be surprised if it’s not available for your WhatsApp account, because WhatsApp is planning to activate this feature for more accounts at a later date,” it said.