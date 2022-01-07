Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 06:18 pm

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A31 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Oppo A31 in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $186.

Oppo, a Chinese tech company, has unveiled the A31, which boasts some impressive specifications. The cellphone is equipped with mid-range specifications, indicating that it will compete in the mid-range category against other smartphones in the same price range. The Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35, a mid-range chipset that performs admirably in this category, will power the new Oppo A31. The Oppo A31’s chipset will help with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM and chipset will be present to ensure that the phone’s processing speed is lightning fast. The Oppo A31’s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is sufficient for storing a large amount of data. Apart from that, there is a dedicated slot to boost the storage capacity of the Oppo sharp A31. As a result, you won’t have any issues with the handset’s storage capacity. It will come with an IPS LCD screen that measures 6.5 inches in size. The Oppo A31 will have a full HD + resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, according to Oppo. The smartphone has a triple camera arrangement on the back. The phone’s primary sensor will be 12 megapixels. The A31’s macro camera will be 2 megapixels, and the depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The phone’s selfie camera will be 8 megapixels, making selfies easier and more beautiful. The A31 will be powered by ColorOS 6.1 and will run Android 9.0 (Pie). Nowadays, data must be kept safe. The new smartphone A31 has a fingerprint scanner on the back to secure the data on the phone and only allow authorised people to use it. The smartphone’s battery is also quite large. Oppo’s upcoming A31 smartphone will be available in a variety of colours. When the Oppo A31, a new smartphone from Oppo, is released, Samsung and other tech heavyweights will face stiff competition.

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie)
UI ColorOS 6.1
Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight 180 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Fantasy White, Mystery Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features 480 nits typ. brightness
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh

Price

 Price in Rs: 29,999     Price in USD: $186
Ratings Average Rating is 4 stars – based on 164 user reviews.

 

