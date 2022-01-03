OPPO FIND X5 PRICE AND SPECIFICATIONS

The features and prices of the Oppo Find X5 series smartphones have leaked online ahead of the lineup’s official debut. For quite some time, rumours about the much-anticipated Oppo Find X5 series phones have been circulating. Three flagship smartphones are expected to be part of the lineup. These models include the standard Find X5, the Find X5 Pro, and the Find X5 Lite. The Oppo Find X5 Pro was listed on the Indonesia Telecom website with important information. Oppo previously unveiled the Find X3 series flagship smartphones in March 2021.

The Find X5 series phones are expected to be released in Q1 2022, according to reports. According to rumours, the lineup could be unveiled in March 2022. However, the crucial characteristics and price of the Oppo Find X5 smartphone have surfaced on the internet. Arsenal, a well-known Chinese tipster, revealed these crucial tidbits of information via a Weibo post. The forthcoming smartphone is expected to have a large number of features and high-end specifications.

OPPO FIND X5 SPECIFICATIONS (EXPECTED)

If reports on the internet are genuine, the Oppo Find X5 smartphone will have a massive 6.78-inch E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,048 x 1,080 pixels. The colour depth on this display will be 10bit. Furthermore, according to certain reports, it will use Samsung’s LTPO 2.0 technology. The smartphone would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, according to Arsenal. Aside from that, the phone might come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of photography, the Oppo Find X5 will most likely include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilization). A 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide lens, as well as a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens with OIS and 2x optical zoom, will be included. The phone will reportedly come with a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera on the front for selfies and video calling. A 5,000mAh battery will also power the system, with compatibility for 80W SuperVOOC cable charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. NFC, a fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers are among the other prominent features.

OPPO FIND X5 PRICE (EXPECTED)

The Oppo Find X5 will cost CNY 4,499 (about INR 52,600) for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage option, according to leaked information. If you are prepared to spend CNY 4,999, you may get your hands on the 12GB RAM+256GB storage edition (about INR 58,400). The Oppo Find X3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage sells for CNY 4,499 in China (about INR 50,400). Similarly, the phone’s 8GB RAM+256GB storage option would set you back CNY 4,999. (about INR 56,600).