Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:11 pm

Oppo f19 Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:11 pm
Oppo f19

Oppo f19 Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Oppo f19: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

In Pakistan, the pricing of the Oppo F19 is Rs. 36,999. In official warranty, retail prices for Oppo smartphones are set by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Oppo F19 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $229.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Oppo f19

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30
Rs. 430
$31 to $100
Rs. 3200
$101 to $200
Rs. 9580
$201 to $350
Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500
Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above
Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30
Rs. 550
$31 to $100
Rs. 4323
$101 to $200
Rs. 11561
$201 to $350
Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500
Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above
Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.

The government raised a total of Rs 350 billion through new levies in the mini-budget. Because the telecommunications sector accounts for one-tenth of these income receipts. Because mobile phones are used by 98 percent of Pakistan’s 147 million people, the bulk of users will be subject to these ever-increasing taxes.

Advertisement

Read More

18 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 prices LEAKED ONLINE

In Europe, the Galaxy S22 series will cost the same as last...
21 hours ago
How to Send Anonymous Messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has recently released a slew of amazing changes, ranging from customizable...
22 hours ago
PTCL Increases Internet Charges for Charji

PTCL has increased the prices of its internet bundles incrementally once more....
23 hours ago
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan after increased taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo V23 : This is the era of mobile...
23 hours ago
Tax On iPhone 13 Pro Increases in PTA New Tax Policy

iPhone 13 Pro Prices: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13...
24 hours ago
Changan Karvaan price hikes in Pakistan 2022 mini-budget

In Pakistan, Changan Master Motors Limited (MCML) has raised the price of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

42 seconds ago
WATCH: Engin Altan aka Ertugul stuns fans with his daring snow ride

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul rose to prominence with his...
Afghan women protest against U.S. freeze of assets
6 mins ago
Afghan women protest against U.S. freeze of assets

KABUL, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of Afghan women took to the...
8 mins ago
Former NAB chairman Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM’s special assistant on accountability

ISLAMABAD: The federal government appointed former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director-general Brigadier...
Ananya Pandey
8 mins ago
Watch Ananya Pandey drops unseen videos of her journey

On Wednesday, actress Ananya Panday uploaded a video compilation on Instagram. As...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement