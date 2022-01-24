PTA clarifies misunderstanding about tax on mobile devices

PTA TAX on Mobile: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) addressed the rise in taxes and levies on the registration of cellular mobile devices and handsets on Monday.

PTA cleared the misunderstanding over the so-called “PTA Tax” in a series of tweets, writing: “PTA is giving its Device Identifications and Registration Database (DIRBS) system for mobile device registration, free of charge, for the convenience of the general public.”

The telecommunications regulator defined the tax collection procedure even further, stating that it had nothing to do with the tax collection procedure.

Clarification: In the wake of recent increase in taxes/duties for the registration of cellular mobile devices and handsets, PTA wishes to clarify the misperception about “PTA Tax”. These taxes and duties are applied and collected by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directly. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) January 24, 2022

“PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS through which applicants can register their mobile devices for use within Pakistan.” Telecom authority clarified.

According to PTA, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is entirely responsible for tax collection across the country.

Clarification: In the wake of recent increase in taxes/duties for the registration of cellular mobile devices and handsets, PTA wishes to clarify the misperception about “PTA Tax”. These taxes and duties are applied and collected by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directly. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) January 24, 2022

“The taxes and duties collected during the procedure are applied by FBR and directly paid with FBR,” the telecommunications authority noted.

PTA also shared the address of their website for more information on the levies.

“For current applicable taxes and duties on registrations of various devices, the applicant can visit the FBR site at: https://www.fbr.gov.pk/mobile-devices-regularization-dirbs/51149/131261,” the PTA statement said.