Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ to be launched in February | Expected Specifications

Realme is preparing to debut its Realme 9 smartphone line. While the Realme 9i is expected to launch later this month and has already seen a slew of renders and important specifications, little is known about the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ thus far. Realme will soon be introducing both of these devices on the global market, according to the newest exclusive information we received from tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). According to Sharma, the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ have achieved European Conformity and will be available in February.

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ launch time

According to the information we’ve got, the Realme 9 Pro (model number RMX3472) and Realme 9 Pro+ (model number RMX3393) have already been certified for the European market, and both devices are slated to hit store shelves in February 2022 if all goes according to plan. Furthermore, both the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will be 5G devices, and while nothing has been confirmed, we can expect MediaTek Dimensity 810 and/or MediaTek Dimensity 920 CPUs to power the devices.

Both of these smartphones will be released in India in February 2022, in addition to the global launch. The brand has already stated that the Realme 9 series of smartphones will be released soon, so we won’t have to wait long to see these devices in India.

Realme 9 Pro+ expected specifications

A 6.5-inch FHD+ display is expected on the Realme 9 Pro+. The gadget could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor beneath the hood. The gadget is expected to have a quad-camera configuration on the back — 50MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP – as well as a 16MP selfie camera. According to its CQC certification listing, the Realme 9 Pro+ could have a 5,000mAh battery and 65W fast charging capabilities.