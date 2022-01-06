Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G model gets Android 12-based One UI 4 update

Samsung issued the One UI 4 stable update for the Galaxy S20 series, including the Galaxy S20 FE, last week. The update was initially only available for the 5G version of the S20 FE, but Samsung has now made it available for the 4G version as well.

However, the release is limited because One UI 4 is only available for the Snapdragon 865-powered variant with model code SM-G780G. Furthermore, the update is presently only seeding in Malaysia, but it is expected to expand to other areas in the near future.

If you live in Malaysia, you’ll get One UI 4 on your Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon with firmware version G780GXXU3BUL9. It will have the normal Android 12 and One UI 4 features, as well as the Android security patch for December 2021.