Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specifications
In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is priced at PKR 226,999. Its price in US dollars is 2258. It is a smartphone with foldable phone technology. This smartphone include 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. This smartphone supports wireless charging and comes with a 5000mAh battery. The phone comes in a variety of colours.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – The Flagship Smartphone Of The Series For The Year 2020
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20 is the Ultra edition of the series. The new year’s series includes gorgeous smartphones with exceptional features. The series includes a normal model, a plus model, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This is the series’ flagship, as it has some incredible specs that place it in the flagship category. The Exynos 990 chipset power the smartphone. The chipset of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is also a premium chipset capable of handling all of the high-end specifications with precision and simplicity. The RAM connected to the SoC is 12 gigabytes. This is the high-end RAM capacity found in Samsung Galaxy S20 models. Both the chipset and the RAM is significantly improve the handset’s processing performance. The internal storage is 512 gigabytes, which is enough to keep data on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for the rest of your life. Full HD + resolution is provided by the 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED panel. The display screen suggests that the next Samsung S20 Ultra would have thin bezels on both sides. As the series’ flagship, the smartphone have a quad-camera configuration on the back. The main sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has 108 megapixels, with the remaining sensors still hidden beneath the cover. The selfie shooter has a single camera as well. It run the most recent operating system, Android 10. The battery capacity of the Galaxy S20 Ultra have be around 5000 mAh. This is sufficient power for the company’s new hefty smartphone. The Korean behemoth S20 Ultra, like other firms’ flagships, include an in-display fingerprint reader.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE (unspecified)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, February 11
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm (6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|220 g (7.76 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.9 inches, 114.0 cm2 (~89.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~511 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|HDR10+
Always-on display
120Hz@FHD, 60Hz@QHD
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10.0; One UI 2
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
Adreno 650
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.0
|Main Camera
|Quad
|108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8痠, PDAF, OIS
Periscope 48 MP, f/3.5, 103mm (telephoto), 1/2.0″, 0.8痠, PDAF, OIS, 10x hybrid optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.4痠, Super Steady video
0.3 MP, TOF 3D, f/1.0, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|4320p@24fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 0.7痠, PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 45W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 12 reviews.
