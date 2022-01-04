Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G infographic highlights designs and specifications

Samsung officially revealed its Galaxy S21 FE 5G earlier today, following months of teasing, cancelled launch speculations, and innumerable leaks. It’s everything we’ve come to expect from the phone, and now that it’s official, we also have a full infographic outlining all of the essential specs.

It all starts with the design, which is clearly influenced by the Galaxy S21 series’ flagship model, with the triple camera module moulded into the side frame. The FE comes in four colour options: Graphite, White, Lavander, and the new Olive option, which colour matches the camera island and back for a more seamless aesthetic.

While we’re on the subject of the back, there’s a triple camera configuration here, consisting of a 12MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom. That’s the exact same layout as last year’s S20 FE. The front-facing selfie camera is 32MP, just like last year’s model.

Moving on to the display, it has a 6.4-inch diagonal and is Dynamic AMOLED 2X. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 888 is in charge, with 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. Out of the box, you’ll find a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging, IP68 water/dust resistance, and Android 12 with One UI 4.