Vivo V23 Pro Review, First Impression Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch

Vivo has finally revealed the V23 Pro, which has been a year in the making since the V20 Pro was released. It’s jam-packed with new hardware and has a brand-new design. So, let’s take a closer look at the Vivo V20 Pro update and see what’s changed.

The Vivo V23 Pro comes in two colour options: Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold. There are two RAM and storage models to select from: the base model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and costs Rs. 38,990, and the top-end model, which costs Rs. 43,990 and has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A Sunshine Gold unit with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was delivered to me.

The V23 Pro, like the Vivo V21 and V20 Pro, sports a thin and premium-looking design. The Vivo V23 Pro, unlike the V23, features a polycarbonate frame rather than metal, but has a glass back with a matte texture that feels extremely premium. When viewed from different angles, the glass back’s gradient finish appears to shift colour from gold to blue.

With a thickness of 7.36mm and a weight of 171g, the V23 Pro is both small and light. There’s a notched full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is curved on the left and right sides. The display glass curves into the frame and then meets the back panel, giving the phone a sleek appearance. The phone’s rear camera module, on the other hand, protrudes by a few millimetres.

The Vivo V23 Pro is all about a thin design and selfie cameras, exactly like the previous models in the V series. To make things more intriguing, Vivo has added a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 108-megapixel rear camera to the mix. While I anticipate higher performance than the Vivo V20 Pro (Review) and V21, the V23 Pro will have to compete with mid-range devices such as the OnePlus Nord 2 (Review) and the Poco F3 GT (Review), as well as premium devices such as the Galaxy S20 FE (Review) (and the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE). Vivo has also included Android 12 in its Funtouch OS 12 skin, so it’ll be fascinating to see how Google’s Material You design philosophy blends with Vivo’s Funtouch OS. Keep an eye out for my full review, which will be published soon.