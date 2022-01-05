VIVO V23 and V23 Pro have dual selfie cameras and can change color

The V23 Pro and V23 are the latest additions to vivo’s V23 line. The design and selfie cameras are the highlights of both phones; both blend metal and glass, but the V23 has flat edges while the Pro has a dual-curved design.

Both phones include vivo’s Fluorite AG Glass, which is intended to give the surface of the glass a silky, matte finish. The V23 phones are available in Stardust Black or a unique Sunshine Gold that changes colour when exposed to direct sunshine for up to 6 minutes.

The vivo V23 Pro sports a smaller frame and 3D curved front and back glass. It’s the quicker phone, having a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It has a storage capacity of 128GB or 256GB.

The Pro has a larger 6.56-inch 1080p AMOLED display that runs at 90Hz. The battery has a capacity of 4,300mAh and can charge at up to 44W.

The vivo V23 Pro has five cameras, including a 50MP wide camera with eye autofocus and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the front. On the back, there’s a triple camera configuration with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The vivo V23 boasts a 6.44-inch 1080p 90Hz AMOLED display and a somewhat smaller 4,200mAh battery, both of which are capable of 44W charging.

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 is the processor of choice, with RAM and storage options of 8/128GB and 12/256GB.

The V23’s cameras are nearly identical to the Pro’s, with the exception of the main back camera, which features a 50MP sensor rather than the Pro’s 108MP sensor.