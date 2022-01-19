Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo V23e costs Rs. 52,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo V23e in Pakistan is Rs. 52,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $329.

Vivo V23e – New Entry Of The V23-Series

Smart technology Vivo will shortly release the V23e to the market. Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is releasing a new handset in its V21 series. The upcoming series will be the successor to the V21 series, which debuted earlier this year. The upcoming smartphone will be known as the Vivo V23e. The Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset will power the upcoming new smartphone. This CPU in a smartphone will provide the user with great results. Under the hood of the new Vivo V23e smartphone is a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor. The phone has a 6.44-inch display and a powerful Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which is common in mid-range smartphones. The Vivo V23e will sport the most powerful display on the market, an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel. The display’s resolution will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best resolution setting in this class. The RAM of the Vivo sharp V23e is similarly big, having a capacity of 8 gigabytes. The RAM is of the highest quality, ensuring exceptional performance. The gadget has enough storage space to hold enough files that will be used in the future. The Vivo V23e offers 128 gigabytes of internal storage. The handset will use the next smartphone’s Android 11 operating system. A Triple Camera system is located on the back of the newcomer known as the V23e. The phone’s primary sensor will be 64 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels. The third will function as a V23e 2 megapixel camera. The smartphone’s selfie shooter features a single lens, and the information confirms that it will include a 50 megapixel sensor. The handset V23e includes an optical fingerprint sensor beneath the display to protect your data from loss. The battery on the Vivo V23e is likewise quite large. The smartphone is powered by a non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 4,050 mAh and a charging speed of 44W. Now, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will be trying to incorporate features like the Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23e Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, November 09
Status Available. Released 2022, January 04
Body
Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 2.93 x 0.29 in)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz)
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 12
Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack No
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio No
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 3 reviews.

 

 

