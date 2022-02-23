Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:58 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:58 pm
Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 Pro is cost Rs. 92,999 in Pakistan. The Vivo V23 Pro was released on January 4, 2022. Vivo’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model comes in two colours: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

 

  • Price of Vivo V23 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 92,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $693.

 

Vivo V23 Pro- A New And Powerful Smartphone

Vivo is working on a new smartphone, the V23 Pro. Vivo is getting ready to reveal a new V-series smartphone. Next year, in January 2022, the next smartphone will be released. A mid-ranger called the Vivo V23 Pro will be a newcomer. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will power the new smartphone. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the next smartphone Vivo’s V23 Pro to deliver high-end performance to users, as well as a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The next Vivo V23 Pro will feature a 6.58-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a full HD display. AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen is the type of device. The new Vivo V23 Pro features 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM ever utilised in a smartphone, so you can expect your phone to run at lightning speed thanks to its powerful RAM. The Vivo Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 128 gigabytes, which means your data storage space is limitless. There’s also a microSD card slot if you need more storage. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. Vivo V23 Pro’s main camera is 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The phone’s selfie camera will be dual 50 + 8 megapixels. The next smartphone Vivo V23 Pro features an under-display optical fingerprint sensor to secure data on the phone and allow only authorised users to access it. The gadget will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities. When the V23 Pro smartphone is unveiled, Samsung and other tech titans will face stiff competition.

Vivo V23 Pro detailed specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G bands 1, 3, 28, 40, 41, 78 SA/NSA
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Body
Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 2.93 x 0.29 in)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz)
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 12
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack No
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC No
Radio No
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

Read More

15 hours ago
Caviar unveils limited edition designs for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 series earlier this month, and Russian luxury...
15 hours ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected...
16 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S20...
20 hours ago
Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A21s in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999 Please keep...
20 hours ago
Oppo a95 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan is Rs....
1 day ago
Australia develops technology to preserve vaccines without refrigeration

CANBERRA - Researchers from Australia's national science agency have developed a technology...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bridge
3 mins ago
Watch Video: Bridge in the UK swept away after a storm.

A video of rushing waves sweeping down a tiny bridge in Leeds...
Anna Sorokin
3 mins ago
Anna Sorokin accuses Rachel Williams of exploiting her friendship for power: ‘Fleeting celebrity!’

Anna Sorokin accuses her former friend Rachel Williams of "trying to cash...
Iphone 14 pro max price in Pakistan
5 mins ago
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features

There have been a number of resources confirmed about the design and...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
6 mins ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Come With 8GB of RAM

With the rumoured Apple iPhone 14 range expected to appear this autumn,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600