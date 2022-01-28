Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 05:46 pm

Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 05:46 pm
vivo y21

In Pakistan, the price of the Vivo Y21 is Rs. 28,999. Price controls are in place by authorised dealers and warranty providers for Vivo mobile goods that are covered by an approved warranty.

  • Price of Vivo Y21 in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $180.

Vivo Y21 – An Affordable Smartphone

the latest in technological innovation from China With the Y21, Vivo has yet another smartphone with the specs you’re after. A mid-range smartphone with high-end specs is the most significant aspect of the device. Vivo Y21 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, which isn’t as powerful as other chipsets from the firm. New Vivo Y21 will run on the Android 10 operating system, which is the most recent version available for smartphones on the market at this time. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 6.51-Inch. Display screen of Vivo Y21 will have a resolution of 720x1600Pixels and a full HD+ display. The new Vivo sharp Y21 has a CPU with 4 GB of RAM and a 64 GB internal storage capacity. it. A large amount of data can be stored on this device. You may, however, use the phone’s specialised slot to add more storage. For high-end results, Vivo will introduce a triple camera arrangement in the Y21. There will be a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor on the phone, while the Y21 will have a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone’s front-facing camera will have a resolution of 13 megapixels, making it ideal for video conversations and taking self-portraits. The Y21 has a non-removable 5000 mAh Li-Po battery from the manufacturer. Good results and considerable backup time can be expected from this large battery. Protecting your personal information is the primary goal of the Y21’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader. You may rest easy knowing that your data is safe thanks to this function. You can get everything you need in a smartphone at an affordable price with the Y21 from Vivo. Other smart technology companies, like Vivo, which will release a smartphone called the Y21 in the near future, also produce high-quality smartphones like Samsung.

 

Vivo Y21 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2021, August 20
Status Available. Released 2021, August 20
Body
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 in)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 4 reviews.

