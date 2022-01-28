Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the price of the Vivo Y21 is Rs. 28,999. Price controls are in place by authorised dealers and warranty providers for Vivo mobile goods that are covered by an approved warranty.
- Price of Vivo Y21 in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.
- Price of Vivo in USD is $180.
Vivo Y21 – An Affordable Smartphone
the latest in technological innovation from China With the Y21, Vivo has yet another smartphone with the specs you’re after. A mid-range smartphone with high-end specs is the most significant aspect of the device. Vivo Y21 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, which isn’t as powerful as other chipsets from the firm. New Vivo Y21 will run on the Android 10 operating system, which is the most recent version available for smartphones on the market at this time. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 6.51-Inch. Display screen of Vivo Y21 will have a resolution of 720x1600Pixels and a full HD+ display. The new Vivo sharp Y21 has a CPU with 4 GB of RAM and a 64 GB internal storage capacity. it. A large amount of data can be stored on this device. You may, however, use the phone’s specialised slot to add more storage. For high-end results, Vivo will introduce a triple camera arrangement in the Y21. There will be a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor on the phone, while the Y21 will have a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone’s front-facing camera will have a resolution of 13 megapixels, making it ideal for video conversations and taking self-portraits. The Y21 has a non-removable 5000 mAh Li-Po battery from the manufacturer. Good results and considerable backup time can be expected from this large battery. Protecting your personal information is the primary goal of the Y21’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader. You may rest easy knowing that your data is safe thanks to this function. You can get everything you need in a smartphone at an affordable price with the Y21 from Vivo. Other smart technology companies, like Vivo, which will release a smartphone called the Y21 in the near future, also produce high-quality smartphones like Samsung.
Vivo Y21 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, August 20
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, August 20
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 4 reviews.