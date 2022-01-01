VIVO Y21T goes official with With Triple Rear Cameras Snapdragon 680 SoC: Price, Specifications

The vivo Y21T, which will be released in India on January 3rd, is already available in Indonesia. It isn’t, however, a whole new smartphone. It’s a Y33s with a different processor, display, and selfie camera.

The Helio G80 SoC is used in the vivo Y33s, whereas the Snapdragon 680 is used in the V21T. The 6.58″ LCD’s diagonal has been lowered to 6.51″, and the resolution has been reduced from FullHD+ to HD+. Vivo also ditched the NFC chip and replaced the 16MP selfie camera with an 8MP device.

The vivo Y21T also features an Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12, a triple card slot (2 SIM + 1 microSD), a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 5,000mAh battery, and 18W charging.

The AG Matte’s triple camera system includes a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera.

The vivo Y21T is only available in a single variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The former may be virtually expanded by 2GB, while the latter can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

