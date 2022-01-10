Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs. 27,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
Vivo’s Y30 will be unveiled with even higher specs and features to give the consumer exactly what he wants. This is the device that will be released very shortly. The specifications appear to be promising. The Vivo Y30 will run one of the most recent operating systems, Android 10 OS. This is the most recent Android version with so many features that customers of the Vivo Y30 will be very excited when it comes out. The phone’s CPU will be a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor. The chipset of the new Vivo Sharp Y30 smartphone is also a powerful one that will provide great performance, making it one of the top choices for users. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is found behind the hood. Vivo’s Y30 will include 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Y30’s RAM and built-in storage capacity are sufficient, putting it in the mid-range smartphone category. There is a dedicated slot for greatly increasing the Y30’s storage capacity. As a result, you will not be concerned about the phone’s storage capacity. At the rear of the phone is a quad-camera system. The Y30’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, with an ultra-wide lens of 8 megapixels, a macro lens of 2 megapixels, and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera on the Vivo Y30 will be 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls with the rest of the world. The phone’s battery is also quite large, having a capacity of 5000 mAh. The new Vivo Y30 is a formidable opponent for Samsung’s upcoming brands.
Vivo Y30 detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 10.0
|Dimensions
|162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dazzle Blue, Moonstone White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.47 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
|
Price
|Price in Rs: 27,999 Price in USD: $174
