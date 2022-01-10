Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 04:04 pm

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y30

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs. 27,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo Y30 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $174.

Vivo’s Y30 will be unveiled with even higher specs and features to give the consumer exactly what he wants. This is the device that will be released very shortly. The specifications appear to be promising. The Vivo Y30 will run one of the most recent operating systems, Android 10 OS. This is the most recent Android version with so many features that customers of the Vivo Y30 will be very excited when it comes out. The phone’s CPU will be a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor. The chipset of the new Vivo Sharp Y30 smartphone is also a powerful one that will provide great performance, making it one of the top choices for users. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is found behind the hood. Vivo’s Y30 will include 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Y30’s RAM and built-in storage capacity are sufficient, putting it in the mid-range smartphone category. There is a dedicated slot for greatly increasing the Y30’s storage capacity. As a result, you will not be concerned about the phone’s storage capacity. At the rear of the phone is a quad-camera system. The Y30’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, with an ultra-wide lens of 8 megapixels, a macro lens of 2 megapixels, and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera on the Vivo Y30 will be 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls with the rest of the world. The phone’s battery is also quite large, having a capacity of 5000 mAh. The new Vivo Y30 is a formidable opponent for Samsung’s upcoming brands.

Vivo Y30 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS
UI Funtouch 10.0
Dimensions 162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
Weight 197 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Dazzle Blue, Moonstone White
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.47 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~266 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front 8 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Price

 Price in Rs: 27,999     Price in USD: $174

 

