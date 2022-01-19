WhatsApp Enables Colourful Heart Emojis, In-App Support In Beta Updates

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow you to seek help directly within the chat, and it has also begun rolling out animated heart emojis to more beta users globally.

To begin, consider WhatsApp’s new assistance feature. The in-app support feature was discovered in Android beta 2.21.7.3 dated March 2021, which was hidden and disabled at the time. The identical feature, however, was discovered to be enabled in the most recent WhatsApp betas – WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.3.5 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.2.72.

Today, users can respond to WhatsApp messages in a chat window by going to WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us. The chats are marked with a green verified checkmark to confirm that it is WhatsApp talking with you and keeping you safe from crooks.

Some of your information, such as network information, WhatsApp version, OS type and version, and so on, can be communicated with WhatsApp via this feature. Users can, however, choose not to disclose this information if they so desire.

We saw WhatsApp test out animated heart emojis in various colours last month, just before the New Year. While the feature was not available to all users at the time, it is now gradually being rolled out to them.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS 22.2.72 and WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 22.2.72 now include animated hearts emoji.

For those who are unaware, the previous WhatsApp version only supported a throbbing heart animation on red heart emoji. However, with the addition of this functionality, hearts of all colours will now display the beating animation on the chat screen.

To use the feature, you must be on one of the beta versions stated above.