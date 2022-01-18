WhatsApp introduces animated heart emojis as new feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging software, has finally released a new animation update for one of the most commonly used chat emojis.

WhatsApp, the popular messaging software, has finally released a new animation update for one of the most commonly used chat emojis.

Despite being a minor visual change, the upgrade will make WhatsApp talks more expressive and entertaining.

WhatsApp has animated all of the heart emojis, according to a recent post on WABetaInfo. As a result, users can now send a larger, pulsating heart in any colour they like.

Previously, the animation was only available for a specific red heart emoji, but it will soon be available for all other coloured heart emojis as well.

All the hearts sent in a chatbox appear larger in this screengrab from a video uploaded by the WhatsApp news tracker, which is because they are all pounding the same way a red heart emoji does.

Currently, the update is only accessible for iOS users, but WhatsApp wants to make it available to Android users as well. The recipients must have the functionality enabled on their WhatsApp versions in order to view the animated heart emoticons.

Because the feature has only been pushed out to a select group of beta testers, it may not be available to all users, and users may have to wait for version updates to use it.