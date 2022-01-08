Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 01:18 am

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Clears FCC Certification Before the February Launch

There are three models in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series: the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. However, a fourth model, the Redmi Note 11S, will be released soon. The Samsung Galaxy Note 11S has already surfaced in a few product leaks. Regulatory organisations are now approving it, indicating that it will be released soon.

The Redmi Note 11S was approved by the American Federal Communications Commission under two model numbers: “2201117TY” and “2201117SY.” There are three storage options for the Redmi Note 11S: 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB. The Note 11S is powered by Android 12 x MIUI 13.

The Redmi Note 11S has also been approved by the Russian EEC. The Note 11S has also been cleared by Thailand’s NBTC and India’s BIS under various model numbers. If these approvals are any indication, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi Note 11S globally.

The Xiaomi cellphone price and technical specifications are yet to be revealed. However, there are certain Redmi Note 11S characteristics to discuss. First and foremost, the phone is equipped with a triple-lens camera that has 108MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP macro lenses. A 13MP sensor is also hidden underneath the front camera.

 

 

