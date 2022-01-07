Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Price and Specifications Comparison

The most recent edition of Xiaomi’s flagship series is both a true flagship and a compact flagship. It has similar dimensions to the iPhone 13 thanks to its compact 6.28-inch display and impressive specs sheet. It also has a reasonable pricing, but does it provide better value for money than its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 11? The older Mi 11 is presently available at great street pricing, which is why it is still a viable option in 2022. This is a comparison of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi Mi 11 characteristics to assist you in selecting the best phone for your needs.

Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi Mi 11 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.2 mm,

179 g 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm,

196 g DISPLAY 6.28 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), OLED 6.81 inches, 1440 x 3200 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, octa-core 2.84 GHz MEMORY 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 12, MIUI Android 11, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Triple 50 + 13 + 5 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.4

32 MP front camera Triple 108 + 13 + 5 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.4 + f/2.4

20 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 4500 mAh, fast charging 67W and fast wireless charging 50W 4600 mAh, Fast Charging 55W, Fast wireless charging 50W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging 5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging

Design

As previously said, the Xiaomi 12 is one of the smallest flagship phones available. However, if we ignore the proportions, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is far more appealing in terms of design, thanks to its curved screen and high screen-to-body ratio. Because of its curved screen and fine materials, it is my favourite design in this comparison. It has a glass back and an aluminium frame, exactly like its predecessor. It also comes in a special leather version, but it’s only available in China and isn’t available anywhere else. The Xiaomi 12 on the other hand is smaller and has better Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Display

Despite the fact that it is an older model, the Xiaomi Mi 11 offers a better display. First and foremost, it has a larger diagonal: 6.81 inches, which is ideal for gamers and power users. It also boasts a greater Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, as opposed to the Xiaomi 12’s Full HD+ resolution. For the rest, these displays do not differ so much: they are both OLED panels with one billion colors, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and the HDR10+ certification, as well as a very high brightness (higher on the Mi 11 with a peak of 1500 nits) and in-display fingerprint scanners. You get a nice display in both cases, but the Mi 11 is superior.

Specs & Software

When the Xiaomi Mi 11 was first announced, the mobile platform for the Xiaomi 12 did not even exist. We’re talking about Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is based on a 4 nm process and runs at a maximum frequency of 3 GHz. When compared to the Snapdragon 888 featured in the Xiaomi Mi 11, this is a significant upgrade. When it comes to memory options, there are no differences: both have up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi 12 comes pre-installed with Android 12 and MIUI 13, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with Android 11 and MIUI 12.5; the former will receive extended software support.

Camera

Because of its improved main sensor: a 50 MP camera with OIS, the Xiaomi 12’s camera is a little more advanced than the Xiaomi Mi 11. The secondary sensors are identical: a 13 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP telephoto macro camera. However, the Xiaomi 12 sports a superior 32 MP selfie camera that can capture 1080p video at 60 frames per second.

Battery

The battery of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is slightly bigger: the capacity is 4600 mAh, while the 12 stops at 4500 mAh. But this does not mean it will provide a longer battery life: the Xiaomi 12 has a more efficient processor as it is built at 4 nm, as well as a smaller display with a lower resolution. That is why it will most likely last more on a single charge. With the Xiaomi 12, you even get fast charging speeds thanks to 67W fast charging.

Price

In China, the Xiaomi Mi 11 costs around €500/$565 while the Xiaomi 12 costs around €510/$575. The former has a better display, while the latter has a better camera, faster charging, and better technology, but it is a smaller phone. So the Xiaomi 12 comes out on top in our comparison, but only for people who prefer a small phone.

Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi Mi 11: PRO and CONS

Xiaomi 12

PRO

Better hardware

Very compact

Superior cameras

Faster charging

Android 12 out of the box

CONS

Small display

Xiaomi Mi 11

PRO

Curved screen

Wider display

More affordable

Wider availability (for now)

CONS